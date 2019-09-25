PFW women hoping to turn corner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball program is looking to turn the corner as the Mastodons tipped off the fourth season of the Niecee Nelson era with practice on Wednesday.

The Dons went 7-22 last season and have gone 16-70 under Nelson.

Wayne High School grad Sh’Toya Sanders will be counted on to lead this team. She averaged 8.9 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game last season. Starting guard Hannah Albrecht also returns after scoring 8.5 points a game last season on 37% shooting from 3-point range. Anna Lappenkuper also provides experience after starting every game last season and leading the Dons with 73 assists.

The Dons open the 2019-20 campaign at home against Purdue Northwest on Tuesday, November 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center.