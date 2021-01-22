PFW women fall at Oakland, losing streak now at 22 games

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Despite a tie game with 5:46 to go, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped its first game against Oakland as Horizon League foes on Friday (Jan. 22) 58-49 at the O’Rena.

Oakland’s 58 points was the lowest output by a Mastodon opponent this season.

Three Mastodons flirted with double-doubles on Friday. Sierra Bell finishd with 13 points and nine rebounds, Hannah Hess with six points and seven rebounds, and Jaida Wolfork with eight points and seven boards.

After starting down 10-2, Purdue Fort Wayne got a 3-pointer and two free throws from Aubrey Stupp and a layup and two free throws from Bell to take an 11-10 lead. The Mastodons used the opening two quarters to create their largest lead of the afternoon which was seven points. Wolfork hit two deep jumpers and a layup and Shayla Sellers got an easy two at the rim thanks to an assist from Wolfork. This gave the Mastodons a 30-23 lead. This seven-point lead would hold to halftime as Hannah Hess knocked in a jumper to respond to two free throws from the Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland came out hot in the second half, closing the gap and taking a lead just three minutes into the half. This wouldn’t last however, as the Mastodons and Golden Grizzlies would trade the lead for all of the third quarter and half of the fourth. Stupp and Riley Ott knocked in jumpers midway through the fourth quarter, but that was the last time the Mastodons scored. Oakland finished the contest on a 9-0 run over the last 5:46 to win by nine.

Purdue Fort Wayne had a season-high 16 assists, with Hess lead that category with four. Sellers, Ott, Bell and Wolforkeach had three. The ‘Dons led the game for 16:30.

Kahlaijah Dean for Oakland led the team with 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-13, 0-11 in the Horizon League. Oakland moves to 7-7, 7-4 Horizon. These two teams will meet again tomorrow (Saturday, Jan. 23) and will tip at 1 p.m.