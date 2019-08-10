PFW track and cross county coach leaves for Wake Forest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Ashley Bastron has stepped down as head coach of the Purdue Fort Wayne track and field and cross country programs to accept a position at Wake Forest University.
Bastron was the head coach of the Mastodons for one and a half seasons. She guided the reintroduction of men’s track and field to Purdue Fort Wayne. Her tenure was highlighted by Emma Rafuse’s 2018 Summit League women’s cross country championship and 58th place performance at the NCAA Championships.
“The building blocks Ashley has put into place for the track and field and cross country programs at Purdue Fort Wayne will have impact for years to come,” Purdue Fort Wayne Athletic Director Kelley Hartley Hutton said. “I wish her the best in her career and appreciate all she did while a Mastodon.”
Alex Carradine, an assistant with the Mastodons since last season, will take over administrative duties in the interim.
The cross country teams will open the 2019 season Aug. 30 at Bowling Green’s Mel Brodt Collegiate Opener.
