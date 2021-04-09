PFW softball splits Friday double-header with IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lauren McConnell threw Purdue Fort Wayne softball’s second one-hitter of the season on Friday, April 9, leading the Mastodons to a doubleheader split with IUPUI at the Purdue Fort Wayne Softball Field. The ‘Dons took game one 8-0 on a walk-off homer and dropped the second 8-2.

Game 1, Mastodons 8, IUPUI 0

The Mastodons used two big innings to take the opener from IUPUI, including the five-run fifth that was capped off by a three-run walk off home run from Olivia Stansbury.

McConnell’s one-hitter shutout came in five innings pitched. She struck out four batters and got her first win of the season to move to 1-4. McConnell only allowed three IUPUI baserunners.

The ‘Dons led wire-to-wire thanks to a three-run first inning. Madeline Swart scored first after reaching on a double then being brought home by Morganne Denny. Stansbury singled to second base, scoring Kyndell Ethridge. Denny scored on a throwing error to give the ‘Dons a 3-0 lead.

Quiet second, third and fourth innings prefaced the fifth that would be the last of the first game. Swart started off the inning with a single then advanced on a wild pitch. Meagan Mullaney singled to bring Swart around to third, then Mullaney stole second to get into scoring position. Swart scored when IUPUI tried to catch Mullaney stealing. She scored when Denny singled to left field. Hale put the winning run at the plate when she was hit by pitch. Stansbury brought all runners home with a three-run home bomb over the left center field wall to walk it off.

Jennah Speth took the loss, giving up eight runs, seven of which were earned. She fell to 4-9 despite eight strikeouts.

Game 2, Mastodons 8, IUPUI 2

IUPUI had a very similar path to a win in game two as the Mastodons had in game one. The Jaguars had two three-run innings that put the game out of reach.

Shaina Eyre struck out the first two batters of the game, foreshadowing her five-strikeout outing. She did take the loss, however, falling to 4-9 in 4.1 innings pitched. Jadelyn Johnson threw 2.1 innings of relief. Lexi Lucas tossed all seven innings, improving to 4-7.

IUPUI got their first runs in the second inning, with two coming on a single and another on an error. The Jaguars tacked on another in the fourth to take a four-run lead before the Mastodons would answer.

Mullaney got her team-leading fifth home run of the season to break the scoring seal in the bottom of the fourth. It was a solo shot to left field. IUPUI answered in the following frame, but the ‘Dons got another run on the board in the fifth as well. Swart singled to center field to score Rachel Everson, but this was the last time the ‘Dons got to home.

The Jaguars bolstered their lead in the sixth with three more runs, including a solo home run from Hailey Pop.

With the split, Purdue Fort Wayne goes to 6-18, 5-15 Horizon League, while IUPUI moves to 8-20, 6-12. These two teams will meet again on Sunday for another doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Fort Wayne Softball Field.