PFW mvb drops the first match of the weekend to Ohio State 3-1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team dropped the first match of the weekend to Ohio State 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21) on Friday evening (March 19) on Arnie Ball Court.



Set One

Purdue Fort Wayne took the lead early on in set one 4-1, but couldn’t maintain the momentum. The Buckeyes crept up after back-to-back kills by Sotiris Siapanis and a service ace by Martin Lallemand to tie up the set 6-6. The ‘Dons would soon go on a four-point run with a kill by Vicente Ibarra and Richie Diedrich to make the score 13-12. Ohio State’s Justin Howard closed out the set with a kill and the Buckeyes took set one 25-22.



Set Two

Set two was back and forth, but the Mastodons soon went on a three-point run after a kills by Bryce Walker and Pelegrin Vargas as well as an ace by Sean Califf to make the score 9-7. The Buckeyes tried to close the gap and tie up the set, but it was short lived as the ‘Dons extended their lead 13-11. Down the stretch, Vargas was just too much for the Buckeyes. He had a block for point 24 and a kill for point 25.



Set Three

The ‘Dons led set three early, but the Buckeyes’ offense lifted Ohio State to a 15-11 lead. Ohio State would never trail again, but the ‘Dons would tie it up at 19. In the end, however, Ohio State took the set by three points.



Set Four

Siapanis had a kill and an ace in the span of three points to put the Buckeyes up 13-8. The ‘Dons seemed to have found their edge after a four-point run with two kills by Jon Diedrich to make it an 18-15 Ohio State lead. But it wasn’t enough and OSU finished the set 25-21.

Purdue Fort Wayne Individual Stats

Jon Diedrich hit .619 with 14 kills.

Sean Califf tallied 37 assists and eight digs.

Troy Gooch earned 10 digs in four sets.

Ohio State Individual Stats

Sotiris Siapanis recorded 23 kills while hitting .465.

Martin Lallemand had a double-double with 16 kills and 12 digs.

Michael Wright earned 45 assists.

Notes

Ohio State hit .241 overall and totaled 56 kills.

Jon Diedrich was the only Mastodon who had double-digit kills.

Purdue Fort Wayne edged the Buckeyes in blocks 12-9.

The Mastodons fall to a record of 3-6 (3-6 MIVA) and Ohio State moves to a mark of 6-7 (5-4 MIVA). Purdue Fort Wayne will be back on Arnie Ball Court on Saturday (March 20) at 3 p.m. for a rematch against the Buckeyes.