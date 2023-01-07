FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball started off the 2023 season with a 3-0 win (25-22, 25-17, 25-14) over King on Friday night (Jan. 6).

Jon Diedrich started his senior year with 10 kills. Sophomore Mark Frazier had the best game of his career thus far, recording seven kills on 13 swings for a .308 clip. He added six blocks, five digs and three aces. In his grudge match against his former team, Noah Melendez had seven digs.

The Mastodons jumped out to a 9-4 lead, capping off with a triple block from Frazier, Diedrich and Emmanuel Jurineack . The Tornado tied the set at 19 before the ‘Dons rattled off four straight to go up 23-19. Diedrich aced King to give the ‘Dons the four-point cushion. The ‘Dons hit .478 (13-2-23 in the second set.

The Tornado and Mastodons traded the first 31 points of the second set until the Mastodons led 16-15. Then the ‘Dons went on a 9-2 run to take the frame, spurred by three kills from Frazier, three kills from Diedrich, and three blocks from Sergio Carrillo and Bryce Walker .

The third set was all Purdue Fort Wayne, as the Mastodons went on an 8-0 run behind Carrillo’s service to go up 12-5. Diedrich scored the last two points of the night for the ‘Dons: a solo block and a kill.

Purdue Fort Wayne out-hit King .250 to .085. The Mastodons held the Tornado to -0.143 in the third set. The ‘Dons were a force at the net, as they finished with 13.5 blocks. This included 5.5 in the first set and 5.0 in the third. Frazier and Jurineack had six blocks each and Walker had five.

The Mastodons go to 1-0 while the Tornado fall to 0-1. Purdue Fort Wayne is set to play (RV) NJIT tomorrow night (Saturday, Jan. 7) at 7 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.