PFW assistant Corsaro leaves Dons for head coaching job at UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis is proud to welcome back Paul Corsaro as its next men’s basketball head coach. A UIndy alumnus, Corsaro previously served as an assistant coach for the Greyhounds for six seasons prior to spending the last two years in the same capacity at Purdue Fort Wayne.

“I am excited to bring a member of the Greyhound family back to UIndy to lead the men’s basketball program,” said Scott Young, Senior Associate Athletics Director and future Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics. “Paul checks all the boxes we were looking for in our next head coach. We were looking for someone familiar with the city of Indianapolis and UIndy, and someone who has a passion and energy for the game of basketball.”

An Indianapolis native and graduate of local Roncalli High School, Corsaro’s time on the UIndy bench coincided with some of the most successful seasons in school history. He aided the Greyhounds during four 20-win seasons as an assistant, including four consecutive NCAA tournament berths from 2013-16. He helped guide the Hounds to a combined 49 wins in 2013-14 and 2014-15 campaigns, with the latter’s 25 victories good for the most by a Greyhound squad in 50 years. The ’14-15 club spent nine weeks ranked in the top 10, including a two-week stay at No. 1, before earning the program’s first-ever “Sweet Sixteen” berth.

Corsaro moved on to Purdue Fort Wayne as an assistant under head coach Jon Coffman in 2018. The Mastodons amassed 32 wins in Corsaro’s two seasons, including a third-place finish in The Summit League in 2018-19.

“I am truly honored to be named head men’s basketball coach at the University of Indianapolis,” Corsaro stated. “I want to thank President Manuel, Scott Young and Dr. Sue Willey for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my parents and my entire family, both immediate and extended, for their unwavering love and support.

“I also would like to thank Stan Gouard. Stan was my coach and my boss while at UIndy, and he has continued to be a mentor and friend. It is a privilege to be his successor.”

“Finally, thank you to Jon Coffman and Purdue Fort Wayne for giving me two memorable years with their program and helping aid in my preparation for this new opportunity. I am so excited and cannot wait to get started.”

As a two-sport student-athlete at UIndy, Corsaro earned three varsity letters playing basketball for Gouard and three more as a member of the Greyhound football team (2009-10, ’12). He was a part of Gouard’s first NCAA Tournament team in 2011 and a member of the Hounds’ first DII football playoff team in 2012. He still holds the modern football program record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with eight in 2010.

Corsaro graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication in 2012 and a master’s in business administration in 2014, both from UIndy.

Young added: “The expectations for the program will remain the same under Paul’s leadership. Our student-athletes will continue to win as students, win as people and win as athletes.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT CORSARO

UIndy Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Sue Willey…

“I’m thrilled for Paul to be returning to UIndy to be our next basketball coach. Paul was such a tremendous and hard-working student-athlete before becoming an assistant coach in 2012, and was instrumental in our team’s success while he was here. This is his dream job; he’s a Greyhound through and through. I’m excited to see him grow the tradition here and continue this legacy.”

Former UIndy head coach Stan Gouard…

“Paul gave his heart and soul to me, our program, the community, and UIndy for nine years. He was a vital part of the successes we had during his tenure as a student-athlete and assistant coach. He made our program better every day with his love and passion for UIndy. I am certain that he will make UIndy and the community better. He is a very special coach and person to me and my family.”

Fort Wayne head coach Jon Coffman…

“I’m so excited for Paul because UIndy is his dream job. He is going to work relentlessly and bring so much passion towards the program because of his deep roots to both the University and the city. And who could be better to sell UIndy than a two-sport alum that holds two degrees from the University. I could see him continuing the success that he helped to create there for the next 30 years. Paul brought great passion, organization, energy, work ethic and discipline to the Mastodon program over his two years. I have no doubt that he is going to do a great job at his alma mater.”

