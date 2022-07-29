SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – One of the leading candidates for the 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball award is staying home, as Penn senior-to-be Markus Burton verbally committed to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon.

A six-foot guard, Burton was an Indiana Junior All-Star this past season after averaging 27.2 points a game for the Kingsmen. Burton held offers from Ball State and Purdue Fort Wayne among others before receiving an offer from the Irish less than a week ago.

Burton can officially sign with the Irish in November.