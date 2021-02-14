Penguins edge Purdue Fort Wayne mbb in final minutes 72-70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne out-shot Youngstown State on Saturday (Feb. 13) evening 53.2 percent to 38.7 percent but in the end, the Mastodons fell in Horizon League men’s basketball play 72-70 to the Penguins.

Baskets by Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi and Jalon Pipkins tied the score at 64 with 3:08 remaining in the game. Later on, Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon made one free throw to make it a three-point game at 69-66. It was soon a one-point game at 69-68 with a minute remaining after a pair of Godfrey free throws. Solid post defense by Ra Kpedi on the ensuing possession forced a Youngstown State travel and gave the ‘Dons the ball back down one.

Godfrey drove to the lane but his contested shot was no good. Youngstown State followed with two free throws to go up three and then decided to foul the ‘Dons on the next possession on purpose. The Penguin foul with five seconds remaining prevented the ‘Dons from getting a 3-point attempt to tie it. Pipkins made both to make the score 69-68 and the ‘Dons followed with a quick foul of their own. Youngstown State’s Shemar Rathan-Mayes missed the front end of a one-and-one and the scramble for the rebound saw the ball batted all the way to the other end of the court. By the time the ‘Dons could foul it left only a bit over a second left and essentially ended the game.

Godfrey started his nice game with nine points in the first half on 3-of-3 shooting. The ‘Dons led for the majority of the half and used a 7-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at 23-14. Purdue Fort Wayne saw their five-point lead with 4:03 left disappear as the Penguins scored seven of the half’s final eight points as the ‘Dons went to the break down 30-29.

Godfrey finished with 17 points and six assists. Pipkins had 16 points and seven rebounds. Bobby Planutis made all three of his 3-point attempts and had 15 points.

Bohannon had a game-high 22 points for the Penguins.

The ‘Dons shot 25-of-47 while Youngstown State made 24-of-62.

Youngstown State improves to 13-10 (8-10 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne is now 6-13 (5-13 Horizon). The ‘Dons host first-place Cleveland State next weekend for two games to close out the regular season.