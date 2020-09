FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Pedretti found the back of the net with 7:03 minutes left in regulation to help the University of Saint Francis men’s soccer team to a 1-1 draw verse Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Saturday night at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. The goal was assisted by Jacob Woodruff.

Caleb Spencer had four saves for USF (1-0-1)

USF will travel to Marian for its first conference match this Wednesday, 7 pm kickoff.