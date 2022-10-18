NEW YORK (WANE) – Big East coaches are expecting big things from Homestead High School graduate Ayanna Patterson, as the Fort Wayne native was tabbed as the conference’s Preseason Freshman of the Year.

The 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball award winner, Patterson averaged 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game her senior year at Homestead. She is a five-star recruit and played in the McDonald’s All-American Game.

UConn was also picked to win the Big East and will begin the season ranked no. 6 in the A.P. Poll.