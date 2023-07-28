FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Her days at Homestead High School may be in the rearview mirror, but Ayanna Patterson is finding ways to give back to her home town.

On Friday, the University of Connecticut basketball standout hosted her first EmPower Forward basketball camp at McMillen Park. The former Miss Basketball winner welcomed kids from first through eighth grade throughout the morning and afternoon.

Along with Friday’s camp, Patterson and her partners donated $15,000 in proceeds to the Autism Society of Indiana. The non-profit is personal to Patterson, who’s nephew is diagnosed on the spectrum.

Meanwhile, Patterson is coming off her first season of college basketball at UConn. As a freshman, Patterson saw limited action averaging 2.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Heading into her sophomore season, Patterson hopes to shoulder a larger role for one of the top program’s across all of college basketball.