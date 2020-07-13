Patriot League suspends fall sports, Warsaw grad Mevis has senior year on hold

BRONX, N.Y. (WANE) – The Patriot League has suspended all fall sports due to the pandemic – which means Warsaw grad and Fordham University kicker/punter Andrew Mevis is in a holding pattern regarding his senior season.

One of the top returning kickers in college football, Mevis led the Patriots League in points per game last year a junior. He also was 19th in the country in field goals per game.

Mevis was a Fab 15 selection his senior year at Warsaw and was selected to kick in the Under Armour All-American game.