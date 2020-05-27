Patrick leaving Mastodons, will be grad transfer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After finishing second on the Mastodons in scoring this past season guard Brian Patrick will not play his senior season in the Summit City, as the Fort Lauderdale native will be a graduate transfer.

Purdue Fort Wayne G Brian Patrick (RS JR) is leaving the program. Grad transfer w/one year to play. https://t.co/y9mXQvtCoa — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 11, 2020

Patrick averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists for the Dons in his lone season of eligibility in Fort Wayne. He sat out the 2018-19 season with the Dons after transferring from Kansas State, where he played his first two seasons of college basketball.

Patrick played in 32 of PFW’s 33 games last season with 31 starts.

The Dons went 14-19 overall for the 2019-20 season, including a 6-10 mark in Summit League play. PFW will make the transition to the Horizon League in all sports except men’s volleyball starting this fall.