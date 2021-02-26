Parker’s heroics not enough in Horizon League Championship Opener

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – Despite a career-high 18 points from freshman Rylie Parker, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to the Youngstown State Penguins 62-59 in the opening round of its first Horizon League Championship.

Parker was doing everything for the Mastodons in the last game of her freshman season, as she finished with 18 points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist. She got her 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 4-of-7 from beyond the 3-point line.

Youngstown State got just enough out of All-Horizon League selection Mary Dunn and Freshman of the Year Nneka Obiazor, who scored 26 and 20 points, respectively. The rest of the team scored 16 points.

Thursday’s (Feb. 25) contest featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes. The ‘Dons outscored Youngstown State in points off turnovers (17-16) and in bench points (29-0).

The Mastodons took their first lead just over five minutes into the game when Jaida Wolfork drilled a 3-pointer. Sierra Bell extended it to a four-point lead with 2:49 left when she made a triple off the assist from Wolfork.

Purdue Fort Wayne and Youngstown State were knotted at 30 at the halfway mark. Parker scored nine points and grabbed four boards in the second quarter. All her points in the second came on 3-pointers. She made three triples on three shots, then was credited with a shot on the last-second heave at the buzzer.

Aubrey Stupp got in on the 3-point shooting action to start the third quarter to give the ‘Dons a 33-30 lead, but YSU went on an 11-2 run to lead by six at 41-35. Purdue Fort Wayne chipped away at the lead, then went on a 9-0 run to lead 52-48 at the break. Parker knocked in a deep two to cap off the run.

It was a dry spell at the end of the game that swayed the advantage to Youngstown State. The Mastodons got their last bucket from Parker with 4:50 left in the game. It was a 3-pointer that put the Mastodons up 59-58. Dunn and Obiazor got a pair of layups that gave the Penguins a three-point advantage. Riley Ott had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but could not get the shot to fall.

Ott finished with 10 points and five assists. Wolfork rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points while grabbing six boards.

Youngstown State will move on to play in the Horizon League quarterfinals next week, while the Mastodons’ season is over.