FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wright State opened the game on an 18-0 run and never looked back as Purdue Fort Wayne dropped its 24th straight game dating back to last season, falling 77-50 to the Raiders on Friday afternoon at the Gates Center.

On a positive note, PFW freshman and Homestead High School grad Rylie Parker led the Dons with 13 points.

PFW drops to 0-15 this season overall and 0-13 in Horizon League play. These two teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m.