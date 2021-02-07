Pair of freshmen notch career-highs in PFW loss to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne freshmen Rylie Parker and Zoe Ketterman both recorded new career-high rebounding marks, as Parker grabbed nine and Ketterman pulled down four in the Mastodons’ 68-52 loss at Youngstown State.

Parker earned the start on Saturday (Feb. 6) and quickly took advantage, knocking in a mid-range jumper from the left side to give the Mastodons a lead after the first possession. Purdue Fort Wayne had a 7-0 run midway into the first quarter with triples from Shayla Sellers and Sierra Bell and a freebie from Ketterman. Sellers banked in her 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire. Bell got hot in the opening quarter, scoring two buckets from close range in a 40-second spurt, giving the ‘Dons a three-point lead. The Penguins evened the quarter at 15 just before the break with a triple with five seconds left on the clock. The ‘Dons led for 5:06 of the opening 10 minutes.

After the clock was reset for the second quarter, Youngstown State never trailed. The ‘Dons brought it within one with a 6-0 run from the 5:11 mark to 1:47 left in the first half, using two jumpers from Bell and one from Riley Ott. After halftime, Bell found Aubrey Stupp planted on the right wing, which set her up for a triple that touched nothing by nylon. This brought the Mastodons within one at 32-31. Youngstown State subsequently used a 15-0 run to build the lead necessary to take the second game from the ‘Dons.

As time wound down in the fourth quarter, Parker buried a triple from the left side off a feed from Bell, then Amellia Bromenschenkel had a 5-0 run on her own to close the game. She converted two free throws and a 3-pointer from the left wing.

Bell and Stupp led Purdue Fort Wayne in scoring with 14 and 11, respectively. Bell also had four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Stupp had five boards, which matched Valerie Clark’s five.

The Penguins got double-digit points from McKenah Peters (19), Nneka Obiazor (16) and Mary Dunn (15). YSU shot 51 percent from the floor.

Purdue Fort Wayne drops to 0-18, 0-16 Horizon while Youngstown State improves to 8-4, 8-4. Purdue Fort Wayne will continue its longest road stretch of the season when they visit Cleveland State next week for two rematches.