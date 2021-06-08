Painter talks expectations and more at Bigger Than Basketball dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue head coach Matt Painter was among the many faces familiar to Purdue basketball fans on Tuesday night at the Fort Wayne Country Club as Summit City native Rapheal Davis hosted his “Bigger Than Basketball” Crew Life Fund Raiser & Dinner.

Purdue is coming off a 18-10 season that saw the senior-less Boilermakers finish fourth in the Big Ten.

Expectations are high for Purdue in 2021-22, with many national preseason polls including Purdue in the top 10, or even top 5. While Purdue fans eagerly await to see if big man Trevion Williams keeps his name in the NBA Draft or returns to Purdue, the Boilermakers will be bolstered by the arrival of Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst and Silver Creek grad Trey Kaufman-Renn. The duo finished 1-2 in the voting for 2021 Indiana Mr. Basketball.