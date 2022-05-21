FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a rare exception, Purdue head men’s basketball coach Matt Painter traded the black and gold for red.

Painter was honored as a “Red Coat” recipient during the annual Mad Anthonys Red Coat gala on Saturday. The event honors business leaders and celebrities who have made an impact on the lives of others.

The Purdue coach also took some time to reflect on the past seasons. The Boilermakers advanced to the Sweet 16 before coming up short against NCAA tournament Cinderella Saint Peter’s. Painter also looked back on Blackhawk Christian alum Caleb Furst’s freshman season, and looks ahead to adding Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer to the team.