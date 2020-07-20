Owusu-Koramoah Named to Butkus Award Watch List

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WANE) – University of Notre Dame senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was selected to the 2020 Butkus Award Watch List. The Butkus Award is presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker at the collegiate and high school level.

Tying for a team-high 80 tackles in 2019, Owusu-Koramoah started all 13 games this past season, contributing a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks, four pass break-ups, three QB hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Three sacks came during the 2019 Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State, earning him a spot on the ESPN All-Bowl Team, and he reached the nine-tackle mark three times during the season: at Louisville, at Stanford and vs. Iowa State.

Owusu-Koramoah was also named to the Bednarik Watch List, an award presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

Each watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

Semifinalists are expected to be named November 2, finalists November 23, and winners on or before December 8. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.