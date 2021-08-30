Overtime goal gives Bellarmine the win over Mastodon men’s soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bellarmine’s Brock Pope scored in the 96th minute to give the Knights a 1-0 non-league men’s soccer victory over the Mastodons on Sunday (August 29) afternoon at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

It wouldn’t have advanced to overtime without the play of Mastodon goalkeeper Erik Josson. While it was mostly an even contest, the Knights did earn a pair of penalty kicks in the first half. Josson stopped them both to keep the game scoreless.

The Mastodons earned the majority of the quality chances in the second half, finishing with eight shots in the period. Keith Larson had a shot go just outside the left post in the 56th minute. Later on Ali Nasser worked to earn some space about 20 yards out and ripped a shot that sailed high.

Nasser and teammate Luke Benford each recorded two shots. Larson totaled a team-high four shots in the contest, with one being on goal.

The match was about as even as you could get. Both clubs finished with 13 shots and both teams had four corner kicks. Even the fouls were close with Bellarmine committing 12 to Purdue Fort Wayne’s 11.

Josson finished with four saves in the contest while Bellarmine goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich picked up the shutout for the Knights.

Sunday’s contest was the first game with the Knights in over 20 years.

Bellarmine moves to 2-0. The ‘Dons fall to 0-2. The Mastodons are at Eastern Illinois on Friday.