LOUISVILLE, Kent. – Ryin Ott led the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team to its fifth-consecutive win on Wednesday night (Dec. 6) with 17 points in the Mastodons’ 57-46 win over Bellarmine.

The Mastodons are now 7-2, their best mark through nine games in the Division I era (2001-present).

The Mastodons found several ways to win their last five games and Wednesday was no exception. The defense stifled Bellarmine all evening, particularly in the second quarter. The Knights were only able to manage nine points in the second segment.

The ‘Dons forced the Knights into 23 turnovers. It’s the third time the ‘Dons have forced 23 turnovers or more this season.

After a 6-6 start, the ‘Dons had a 6-0 run behind buckets from Renna Schwieterman and Amellia Bromenschenkel . From there, Bellarmine went on a 14-2 run over the next seven minutes. The ‘Dons answered back with a 14-0 run to close the quarter. Ott scored five, Shayla Sellers matched Ott, and Destinee Marshall and Audra Emmerson pitched in two points each. The first half ended with Schwieterman stealing an inbounds pass off the Marshall free throw then feeding Emmerson for a layup. This put the ‘Dons up 28-20 going into the break.

Purdue Fort Wayne never trailed in the second half despite hitting just one triple. The ‘Dons went on a 13-3 stretch from the final moments of the third quarter to the midway point of the fourth, which put them up 13 and in control down the stretch. In the final five minutes, the Mastodons had just one field goal but scored 11 points thanks to a 7-for-8 effort from the line. They were 14-of-17 from the charity stripe for the game.

Bromenschenkel had 10 rebounds for her first double-digit game of the season. Sellers finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Marshall finished with 12 points in front of her hometown crowd.

Hayley Harrison and Claire Knies had 10 points each for Bellarmine. The Knights fall to 2-5.

Purdue Fort Wayne will bring its 7-2 record home to face St. Thomas at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for a non-league game at 4 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 9). It will be a doubleheader with the men’s program, who will welcome Southeast Missouri.