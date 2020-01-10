Ott, Hess get hot, but Dons fall to Leathernecks

MACOMB, Ill. – Despite career-high outings from Riley Ott and Hannah Hess, Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball dropped a road contest to Western Illinois 79-68 on Thursday (Jan. 9) in Western Hall.

Ott and Hess both finished with marks of 19 points. Ott also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal in her best game as a Mastodon.

The second quarter was when the Mastodons were at their best, shooting 57.1 percent (8 of 14) and 75 percent from deep (3 of 4). All three treys came from Hess, and all were in the first 91 seconds of the quarter. This, paired with a mid-range jumper from Anna Lappenküper, spurred an 11-3 run that gave Purdue Fort Wayne its biggest lead of the night at seven. Western Illinois closed the half on a 14-4 run that put the Leathernecks up nine heading into halftime.

Lappenküper had 14 of her 18 points in the second half, but could not counteract Western Illinois’ 12-0 run in the third quarter. This gave the Leathernecks as large as a 17 point lead. The ‘Dons cut it to nine just moments into the fourth quarter as Hess knocked in a 3-pointer and drained a layup to secure her career-high 19th point.

The Leathernecks did just enough in the fourth quarter to hold off the ‘Dons, but Purdue Fort Wayne outscored Western Illinois 20-17. Shayla Sellers had seven of her career-high eight rebounds in the final 10 minutes. Lappenküper had four of her eight as well. She finished with 18 points, eight boards, five steals and two assists.

The ‘Dons got as close as three in the fourth quarter at 66-63 with just 3:32 left in the contest when Lappenküper knocked in a jump shot from the paint. The Leathernecks went on a quick 10-0 run that put the game out of reach.

The Mastodons forced 19 Leatherneck turnovers and turned them into 18 points. The ‘Dons committed 13 turnovers for 10 Western Illinois points.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-12, 0-3 Summit League, while Western Illinois improves to 8-9, 2-2. The Mastodons will take the court again on Sunday (Jan. 12) when they welcome South Dakota State to the Gates Sports Center. That game will tip at 2 p.m.