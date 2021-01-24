Ott and Sellers have all-around performances, but ‘Dons fall at Oakland

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WANE) – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team led for 29 minutes in their second game at Oakland, but the Mastodons fell to the Golden Grizzlies 73-61 on Saturday (Jan. 23) at the O’Rena.

Riley Ott and Shayla Sellers both had all-around performances against the Golden Grizzlies. Ott had 16 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sellers notched 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Both were perfect from the charity stripe (Ott, 4 of 4 and Sellers 2 of 2). Hannah Hess joined Ott and Sellers as the third Mastodon in double-figures.

The Mastodons held Oakland scoreless from behind the arc, as the Golden Grizzlies went 0 for 10. This was the worst 3-point shooting performance by a Mastodon opponent since Illinois went 0 for 21 in 2014. This is just the third time since then that a team has gone without a 3-pointer against the ‘Dons.

From the jump, Purdue Fort Wayne got off on the right foot. The ‘Dons scored first wit han Ott layup, then built a 16-8 lead. Midway through the second quarter, this lead ballooned up to 12 after Hess buried a triple with 4:01 left. This was the largest lead Purdue Fort Wayne built against Oakland. The 12-point lead came after a nearly 10-minute pause due to a clock issue in the arena. The Mastodons shot over 50 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes of action.

After leading by six at halftime, Oakland outscored the ‘Dons by six in the third quarter to bring it to a tie game heading into the fourth. Purdue Fort Wayne retook the lead with 7:25 left in the game after Ott scored a jumper, Hess knocked in a triple and Sellers scored a layup for a quick 7-2 run. The Golden Grizzlies rebutted with a 13-0 run that put the game away.

Oakland was led by Kahlaijah Dean, who scored 21 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed seven rebounds. In the two games against the ‘Dons, Dean averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 8-7, 8-4 in the Horizon League while Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-14, 0-12. The Mastodons’ previously scheduled contest against Detroit Mercy for January 29-30 has been canceled due to the Titan program opting out of the rest of the season. The next scheduled game for Purdue Fort Wayne is a February 5 matinee at Youngstown State.