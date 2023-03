KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Indiana Tech men’s basketball is headed the the NAIA Final Four after beating top-seeded Arizona Christian 67-64 in the Elite Eight on Wednesday Night in Kansas City.

Leo grad Blake Davison tallied a game-high 20 points – include a pair of key buckets in the final minutes – to lead the Warriors. Josh Kline added 12 for Tech.

Indiana Tech improves to 31-5 on the season and advances to the Final Four to face Georgetown (Ky.) on Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.