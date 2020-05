FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On May 3, 2007, IPFW defeated Pepperdine to play for the NCAA tournament volleyball title.

The Volley dons crushed top-ranked Pepperdine 3-1 to win their 10th straight match and advance to their first NCAA championship match.

C.J. Macias, Brock Ulrich and Jason Host combined for 62 kills and setter Colin Linden added 64 assists to that win.

The dream run did come to an end in the finals as IPFW lost to UC-Irvine 3-1.