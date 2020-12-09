Old Oaken Bucket game canceled amid rising COVID numbers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Old Oaken Bucket game that was scheduled to be played this Saturday at Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium has been canceled per mutual agreement by both I.U. and Purdue.

Both program released statements on Wednesday afternoon that due to rising COVID numbers at both schools.

Below is a joint statement from Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski and I.U. athletic director Scott Dolson:

“We’re certainly disappointed that we had to cancel the Old Oaken Bucket game. We both understand the history and tradition of one of the best rivalries in college football, but the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our primary priority. We will continue to monitor the situation on both campuses and listen to the advice of our medical professionals.”