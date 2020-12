Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade celebrates his interception and touchdown against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program.

Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals.

The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak last week in a 52-12 win at Michigan State as he watched from home because of a positive test.

Michigan and Ohio State have played each other every year since 1918.