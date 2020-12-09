Ohio State to Big Ten championship game as conference removes six-game requirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics is saddened to receive news on the passing of Dr. Ed Leonard. We pass along our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.

"Doc" was a pioneer in the Mastodon Athletics community. With a couple hundred dollars and a basketball, he was the first men's basketball head coach in Mastodon history. In 1967-68, his team finished the year with a record of 7-4, and every one of those players left the university with an undergraduate degree.