Oakland takes baseball series opener from Purdue Fort Wayne 9-3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Oakland defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 9-3 on Friday (March 19) afternoon in the Horizon League baseball series opener. It was Purdue Fort Wayne’s first game at Mastodon Field since May 18, 2019. That is a span of 671 days.

The Golden Grizzlies took the lead for good with three runs in the first.

Tyler Trovinger finished with five runs knocked in and three hits for Oakland in the game. He had an eighth inning two-run home run.

The ‘Dons scored all three of their runs in the seventh. Justin Greene, Aaron Chapman and Lucas Kolovitz scored in the frame.

Jack Lang finished with two singles for the ‘Dons.

Justin Miller took the loss for the Mastodons he is 2-2. Brandon Deans got the win for Oakland. He moves to 3-0 after seven innings of work.

Oakland improves to 8-8 (2-3 Horizon). Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 4-8 (1-4 Horizon). The ‘Dons and Golden Grizzlies will play a doubleheader on Saturday (March 20) in a noon start.