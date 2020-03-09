Notre Dame’s Mooney named to All-ACC First Team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Senior forward John Mooney, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in rebounding and double-doubles, has been named to the All-ACC First Team as announced by the league on Monday morning.
Mooney becomes the third Notre Dame student-athlete to earn first-team honors in the ACC (Jerian Grant, 2015 and Bonzie Colson, 2017) and the 17th Irish player to earn first-team all-conference honors in both the ACC and BIG EAST. He also becomes just the second Notre Dame player to earn ACC all-conference honors in consecutive seasons, joining Pat Connaughton who was named to the All-ACC third team in 2014 and 2015.
Mooney finished the regular season averaging 16.5 points per game, 12.8 rebounds per game and set the ACC record for double-doubles in league play with 16 in 20 games.
For much more on Mooney’s sensational senior season, please visit und.com/mooney
Notre Dame will begin the ACC Championship on Wednesday, March 11, against Boston College at 7 p.m. ET.
2020 All-ACC Team
First Team
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359
JOHN MOONEY, NOTRE DAME,, 351
Tre Jones, Duke, 348
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305
Second Team
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234
Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200
Markell Johnson, NC State, 101
Third Team
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69
Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63
Honorable Mention
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58
Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48
Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44
Chris Lykes, Miami, 32
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22
Braxton Key, Virginia, 16
Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15
Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11
ACC Player of the Year
Tre Jones, Duke, 34
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17
JOHN MOONEY, NOTRE DAME, 11
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2
Freshman of the Year
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2
Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1
All-Defensive Team
Tre Jones, Duke, 64
Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55
James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34
Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30
All-Freshman Team
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55
Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54
Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36
Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29
Coach of the Year
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12
Chris Mack, Louisville, 1
Defensive Player of the Year
Tre Jones, Duke, 45
Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18
Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3
Manny Bates, NC State, 1
Most Improved Player
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17
Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16
Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16
Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6
PRENTISS HUBB, NOTRE DAME, 2
DJ Funderburk, NC State, 1
Jay Huff, Virginia, 1
Sixth Man of the Year
Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35
Malik Williams, Louisville, 28
DANE GOODWIN, NOTRE DAME, 9
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3
Notre Dame All-ACC Honors History
1st Team – Jerian Grant (2015), Bonzie Colson (2017)
2nd Team – Demetrius Jackson (2016)
3rd Team – Eric Atkins (2014), Pat Connaughton (2014, 2015), Zach Auguste (2016), Matt Farrell (2018), John Mooney (2019)
Honorable Mention – V.J. Beachem (2017), Matt Farrell (2017), Steve Vasturia (2017)