Notre Dame’s Mooney named to All-ACC First Team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Senior forward John Mooney, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in rebounding and double-doubles, has been named to the All-ACC First Team as announced by the league on Monday morning.

Mooney becomes the third Notre Dame student-athlete to earn first-team honors in the ACC (Jerian Grant, 2015 and Bonzie Colson, 2017) and the 17th Irish player to earn first-team all-conference honors in both the ACC and BIG EAST. He also becomes just the second Notre Dame player to earn ACC all-conference honors in consecutive seasons, joining Pat Connaughton who was named to the All-ACC third team in 2014 and 2015.

Mooney finished the regular season averaging 16.5 points per game, 12.8 rebounds per game and set the ACC record for double-doubles in league play with 16 in 20 games.

For much more on Mooney’s sensational senior season, please visit und.com/mooney

Notre Dame will begin the ACC Championship on Wednesday, March 11, against Boston College at 7 p.m. ET.

2020 All-ACC Team

First Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 367

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 359

JOHN MOONEY, NOTRE DAME,, 351

Tre Jones, Duke, 348

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 305

Second Team

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 234

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 212

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 209

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 200

Markell Johnson, NC State, 101

Third Team

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 98

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 87

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 79

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 69

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 63

Honorable Mention

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 58

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 48

Brandon Childress, Wake Forest 44

Chris Lykes, Miami, 32

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 22

Braxton Key, Virginia, 16

Dwayne Sutton, Louisville 15

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 11

ACC Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 34

Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 17

JOHN MOONEY, NOTRE DAME, 11

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 7

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 4

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia 2

Freshman of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 70

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 2

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 2

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 1

All-Defensive Team

Tre Jones, Duke, 64

Mamadi Diakite, Virginia, 55

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 55

James Banks III, Georgia Tech, 34

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 30

All-Freshman Team

Vernon Carey Jr., Duke, 75

Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 55

Landers Nolley II, Virginia Tech, 54

Cassius Stanley, Duke, 36

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 29

Coach of the Year

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 62

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 12

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

Defensive Player of the Year

Tre Jones, Duke, 45

Trent Forrest, Florida State, 18

Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 8

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 3

Manny Bates, NC State, 1

Most Improved Player

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina, 17

Olivier Sarr, Wake Forest, 16

Devin Vassell, Florida State, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 10

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6

PRENTISS HUBB, NOTRE DAME, 2

DJ Funderburk, NC State, 1

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

Sixth Man of the Year

Patrick Williams, Florida State, 35

Malik Williams, Louisville, 28

DANE GOODWIN, NOTRE DAME, 9

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 3

Notre Dame All-ACC Honors History

1st Team – Jerian Grant (2015), Bonzie Colson (2017)

2nd Team – Demetrius Jackson (2016)

3rd Team – Eric Atkins (2014), Pat Connaughton (2014, 2015), Zach Auguste (2016), Matt Farrell (2018), John Mooney (2019)

Honorable Mention – V.J. Beachem (2017), Matt Farrell (2017), Steve Vasturia (2017)