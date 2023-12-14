SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Another key cog in Notre Dame’s offense will opt out of Notre Dame’s upcoming appearance in the Sun Bowl. Junior running back Audric Estimé announced via social media that he will waive his remaining eligibility and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

In his junior season, the Nyack, N.Y. native rushed for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 210 carries. Estimé also caught 17 passes for 142 yards. Throughout his college football career, Estimé rushed for 2,321 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Estimé joins other top players like quarterback Sam Hartman, plus offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Joe Alt who have opted out of the Sun Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.