Notre Dame’s Carmody out for season with knee injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Mike Brey and his Notre Dame basketball team are faced with a numbers game for the second straight season.

An MRI on Thursday confirmed that sophomore reserve guard Robby Carmody suffered an ACL injury to his left knee during the final minute of Notre Dame’s 72-51 loss at No. 3 Maryland that will keep him out the rest of the season.

The injury and recently announced planned transfer of another player in Chris Doherty leaves the Irish with eight scholarship players and one walk-on available for Saturday’s game against Boston College