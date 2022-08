SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Last year Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner got on the field behind Jack Coan at times, but this fall the two are competing for some serious snaps as the starting job is up for grabs in South Bend.

Each quarterback brings a different skills set to the table. Pyne, a drop-back quarterback, is older and has more experience, while Buchner dazzled at times with his mobility last season.

Notre Dame opens the season Saturday, September 3 at Ohio State.