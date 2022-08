SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Just call Tyler Buchner “QB1.”

On Saturday, Notre Dame football named the sophomore the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. In his freshman season, the San Diego native played 10 games, scoring a combined six touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Buchner was battling Drew Pyne for the starting job leading up to preseason camp.

Notre Dame opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Ohio State.