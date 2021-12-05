Notre Dame to play Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Notre Dame football (11-1) just missed the cut on the College Football Playoff, but the Fighting Irish will still play in a coveted bowl game on New Year’s Day.

On Sunday, Notre Dame learned the Fighting Irish will play No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl.

This is the first time the Fighting Irish is playing in the Fiesta Bowl since 2016, and their sixth all-time appearance. This is also the 21st time Notre Dame has played a bowl game on Jan. 1 in program history.

This will be Notre Dame’s first meeting against Oklahoma State, and the second time the Fighting Irish have played a Big-12 school in a bowl game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.