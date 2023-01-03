CHESNUT HILL, MA. (AP) – Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63. Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech. Aligbe finished with 15 points and Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 for Boston College (8-7, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 52% from the floor. J.J. Starling and Dane Goodwin had 16 points apiece for Notre Dame (9-6, 0-4), which shot 31% and were outrebounded 26-15 in the second half.