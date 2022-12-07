SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – After three seasons in South Bend, Notre Dame star tight end Michael Mayer is heading to the NFL Draft where he is a projected first round pick.

Mayer announced the decision via social media on Wednesday. He will also forego playing in Notre Dame’s bowl game, as the Irish are set to face South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on December 30.

Mayer finishes his time with the Irish with 180 catches, 2,099 receiving yards, and 18 touchdowns in three seasons. He broke many records for tight ends at Notre Dame, including a number previously owned by Fort Wayne’s Tyler Eifert.