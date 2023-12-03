EL PASO, Tex. (WANE) – Amid the endless debate over the college football playoff, Notre Dame knows where they will wrap up the 2023 season.

The Fighting Irish will face Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 in El Paso.

Notre Dame has played Oregon State only twice in the history of their football program. The most recent matchup was in 2004, when the Beavers beat the Irish in the Insight Bowl. Oregon State also beat Notre Dame, 41-9, in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl.

This is Notre Dame’s second appearance in the Sun Bowl, with the first appearance a 33-17 win over Miami in 2010.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the Sun Bowl airing on WANE 15.