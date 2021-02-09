Notre Dame secures program’s second-ever win at Duke

DETROIT (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne's Jarred Godfrey scored his 1,000th career point in an 83-56 loss at Detroit Mercy on Saturday (Feb. 6) evening at Calihan Hall.

Godfrey went over the 1,000-point total midway through the first half with an open court steal and easy transition layup on the other end. He is the 17th Mastodon in school history to reach 1,000 points. Godfrey now has 1,009 career points.