Notre Dame releases 2020 football fan policy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTTV) – The University of Notre Dame will limit stadium capacity to a maximum of 20% during football games this season—and only students, faculty, staff and players’ families will be able to attend games.

The university also said tailgating wouldn’t be allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans attending the games will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. Notre Dame will use mobile ticket instead of traditional printed tickets.

Notre Dame students will get first priority for tickets, with faculty and staff getting next priority.

From the university’s website: