Notre Dame opens spring practice as Skowronek makes Irish debut

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off an 11-2 season the Irish got back to work on Thursday morning with their first spring practice of 2020.

The last time the Irish hit the field was in the 2019 Camping World Bowl, as Notre Dame throttled Iowa State 33-9.

Brian Kelly is back for his 11th season at Notre Dame, and so is quarterback Ian Book. However, many of Book’s weapons – namely Cole Kmet, Tony Jones, and Chase Claypool – are headed to the NFL.

One player who hopes to fill that void? Homestead grad and Fort Wayne native Bennett Skowronek. A graduate transfer from Northwestern, Skowronek has one season of eligibility at Notre Dame and made an impressive Irish debut Thursday.

Notre Dame wraps up spring practice with its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 18.