SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Sure, he led Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl to end last season, but in many ways the Marcus Freeman era officially began on Friday in South Bend, as the new Irish head coach led his team onto the practice field for the first time in the 2022 season.

Freeman, who was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator before Brian Kelly left for LSU, is in charge of a program that went 11-2 last season.

Notre Dame opens the new campaign at Ohio State on Saturday, September 3.