Notre Dame loses heartbreaker at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Braxton Key made a free thow with 2:04 left in overtime and Virginia held off Notre Dame on a rough shooting night for both teams, 50-49.

Mamadi Diakite scored 20 points for the Cavaliers. His basket with 2:51 left in regulation eventually forced the overtime.

Jay Huff added eight points and nine rebounds.

Prentiss Hubb scored 12 and John Mooney had 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Their four-game winnng streak ended. The Irish had a chance to win, but Rex Pflueger’s 3-pointer from in front of the Notre Dame bench in the final seconds missed.