SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – With 222 confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus, the Notre Dame football team is halting practice.

The Irish did not practice Wednesday and will possibly not practice Thursday.

On Tuesday the university moved to on-line classes only for the next two weeks.

Notre Dame opened training camp last week. The Irish are schedule to open the season September 12 against Duke.