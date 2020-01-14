Notre Dame finishes at no. 12 in A.P. poll

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2016, file photo, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly makes a call during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA College football game against Ohio State in Glendale, Ariz. Kelly has agreed to a six-year contract to stay on as coach at Notre Dame through 2021, the school […]

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pv

  1. LSU (62) 15-0 1550 1
  2. Clemson 14-1 1487 3
  3. Ohio St. 13-1 1426 2
  4. Georgia 12-2 1336 5
  5. Oregon 12-2 1249 7
  6. Florida 11-2 1211 6
  7. Oklahoma 12-2 1179 4
  8. Alabama 11-2 1159 9
  9. Penn St. 11-2 1038 13
  10. Minnesota 11-2 952 16
  11. Wisconsin 10-4 883 11
  12. Notre Dame 11-2 879 14
  13. Baylor 11-3 827 8
  14. Auburn 9-4 726 9
  15. Iowa 10-3 699 19
  16. Utah 11-3 543 12
  17. Memphis 12-2 528 15
  18. Michigan 9-4 468 17
  19. Appalachian St. 13-1 466 20
  20. Navy 11-2 415 21
  21. Cincinnati 11-3 343 23
  22. Air Force 11-2 209 24
  23. Boise St. 12-2 188 18
  24. UCF 10-3 78 NR
  25. Texas 8-5 69 NR
    Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 54, FAU 46, Washington 39, Virginia 28, Southern Cal 16, San Diego St. 13, Arizona St. 12, SMU 10, Tennessee 8, California 6, Louisiana Tech 2, North Dakota St. 2, Kentucky 2, Kansas St. 2, Louisiana-Lafayette 2.

