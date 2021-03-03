Notre Dame falls to Wolfpack at home

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Miller was an impressive part of MSU's 2021 debut. She opened her college career by going 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA, one shutout, 16 strikeouts and only four walks in 15.0 innings at the Big Ten's opening weekend in Leesburg, Fla.

The freshman from Leo, Indiana made three appearances over MSU's first games, where she was the winning pitcher in both Spartan victories. Her debut came in relief against (RV) Northwestern, where she surrendered a single hit and struck out six in three innings. Against Nebraska the next day, she went five innings in the circle, striking out four and surrendering two base knocks in earning the 6-3 win, and in her first collegiate start on Sunday, she out-dueled Iowa ace Allison Doocy in tossing a complete-game two-hit shutout to help MSU to a 1-0 victory over the Hawkeyes.