Notre Dame falls to Wolfpack at home

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and North Carolina State beat Notre Dame 80-69. N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight, its longest ACC win streak since the 2003-04 season. Prentiss Hubb scored 14 points for the Fighting Irish (9-14, 6-11). The Wolfpack built a 40-32 halftime advantage, opened the second half on a 16-7 run and led by double-digits for nearly the rest of the way.   

