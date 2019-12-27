Notre Dame eyes strong finish vs Iowa State in bowl matchup

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) throws against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

The Fighting Irish, a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals, are looking to the end the season with a six-game winning streak. Notre Dame has rebounded nicely since a 45-14 loss at Michigan on Oct. 26.

Ian Book is the first Fighting Irish quarterback to have at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season.

Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings. The Cyclones have won 23 games over the past three seasons, but are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.

