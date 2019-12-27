Notre Dame eyes strong finish vs Iowa State in bowl matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — No. 14 Notre Dame closes another double-digit win season against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

The Fighting Irish, a year removed from appearing the College Football Playoff semifinals, are looking to the end the season with a six-game winning streak. Notre Dame has rebounded nicely since a 45-14 loss at Michigan on Oct. 26.

Ian Book is the first Fighting Irish quarterback to have at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a season.

Iowa State lost four games this year by a total of 11 points to teams that finished in the final CFP rankings. The Cyclones have won 23 games over the past three seasons, but are looking for a signature win against Notre Dame.

