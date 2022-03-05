SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski had 17 points and nine rebounds, Cormac Ryan added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, and Notre Dame rolled past Pittsburgh 78-54.

With the win, the Fighting Irish take the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament, marking their best seeding since the 2011-12 season in the Big East. Their 15-5 ACC record is a program best for conference wins in a season. This is their fourth top-four finish in nine seasons in the ACC. Ryan made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half as Notre Dame opened up a 49-27 lead.