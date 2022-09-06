Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
- Alabama (44) 1-0 1,552 1
- Georgia (17) 1-0 1,511 3
- Ohio St. (2) 1-0 1,471 2
- Michigan 1-0 1,299 8
- Clemson 1-0 1,280 4
- Texas A&M 1-0 1,241 6
- Oklahoma 1-0 1,130 9
- Notre Dame 0-1 1,085 5
- Baylor 1-0 1,057 10
- Southern Cal 1-0 898 14
- Oklahoma St. 1-0 818 12
- Florida 1-0 763 –
- Utah 0-1 717 7
- Michigan St. 1-0 690 15
- Miami 1-0 679 16
- Arkansas 1-0 678 19
- Pittsburgh 1-0 535 17
- NC State 1-0 513 13
- Wisconsin 1-0 476 18
- Kentucky 1-0 373 20
- BYU 1-0 266 25
- Mississippi 1-0 254 21
- Wake Forest 1-0 246 22
- Tennessee 1-0 194 –
- Houston 1-0 143 24
Others receiving votes: Oregon 131, Penn St. 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida St. 42, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Fresno St. 22, Kansas St. 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi St. 10, Air Force 8, Oregon St. 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, UCLA 1, Arizona 1, Purdue 1.